Crime & Safety

Sheriff Villanueva facing questions after re-hiring deputy accused of domestic violence

EMBED <>More Videos

Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues to battle the county Board of Supervisors over his decision to re-hire a deputy accused of domestic violence against another deputy.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sheriff Alex Villanueva is in the hot seat, for weeks battling the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the civilian oversight commission.

The issue is his decision to re-hire deputy Caren Carl Mandoyan who faced allegations of domestic violence.

Back in 2016 Mandoyan was fired by then-Sheriff Jim McConnell. His ex-girlfriend, who is also a fellow deputy, alleged Mandoyan grabbed her by the neck and tried to break into her home twice.

Villanueva says he looked at the case and found discrepancies.

"There was no evidence of domestic violence, there was no evidence of attempted burglary," says Villanueva.

Patricia Giggans, the chair of the sheriff civilian oversight commission and an advocate for abused women, has concerns.

"The sheriff is trying to try this in the court of public opinion... because he keeps bringing it up and keeps dropping bits of information and evidence that he says are relevant," says Giggans.

The sheriff believes it's all a political fight.

"The issue of Mandoyan, you have to set his case aside, is the issue of authority and that's what the board is going at, after my authority to hire and to terminate," says Villanueva.

There is a court case scheduled for June to decide this issue.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetylos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentsherifflos angeles board of supervisorsdomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
OC Sheriff's Department ending contract with ICE
New details released in stabbing, carjacking of pregnant teacher
Charlottesville attack: Man pleads guilty to hate crime charges
Betsy DeVos' 2020 budget request proposes cuts to Special Olympics
Cardi B responds to backlash over her drugging, robbing men
Mexican cheese wall going up at US-Mexico border
Teen gets jail time after pushing friend off 50-foot bridge
Show More
Boy struck, killed by truck after running into street after dog
CA bill aims to end discrimination against those with natural hairstyles like dreadlocks
VIDEO: Mice take over mall food court
Powerball: Tonight's lottery jackpot at $750 million
Teens removed from flight due to peanut allergy concerns
More TOP STORIES News