San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon announces he will retire in July

EMBED <>More Videos

San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon is retiring

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon announced Friday he will retire after more than three decades in law enforcement. His last day will be July 16.

McMahon made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter.

"For the last 36 years, I've been blessed to work with some of the most dedicated and hard-working law enforcement professionals," McMahon said in the video. "The eight and a half years serving as your sheriff has been an honor and a privilege."

McMahon served as sheriff starting in December 2012 when he was appointed by the Board of Supervisors. He was elected to his first term as sheriff in June 2014.



He began his career in law enforcement in 1985 as a patrol deputy in the Needles station.

"It is now time for me to focus on things in my personal life that require the attention of my wife Shelly and I," McMahon said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardino countysan bernardino county sheriff's department
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Newsom assaulted by 'aggressive' man on CA street
CA launches electronic vaccine verification
Couple accused in killing of Aiden Leos plead not guilty
Palm Springs ties all-time record of 123 degrees
FACEism: How racist history of swimming continues to leave ugly mark
Can Newsom recall challengers weaponize CA's power grid?
Garcetti, coalition of US mayors launch reparations initiative
Show More
Plan to move juvenile offenders to Saugus facilities raises concerns
Saharan dust moving into Florida from Atlantic coast
Here's what will be closed or open for Juneteenth
New online vaccine record not working? Here's how to fix it
Poorer communities have fewer trees to offer shade, combat climate change
More TOP STORIES News