high-speed chase

Dangerous high-speed pursuit ends with driver jumping off 50-foot bridge into river

In shocking video, the driver can be seen losing control on a bridge high over a river as a sheriff's chopper captures it all.
EMBED <>More Videos

Pursuit ends with driver jumping off 50-foot bridge into river

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (KABC) -- The driver of a stolen minivan led Florida officers on a dangerous high-speed pursuit.

In shocking video provided by authorities in Florida, the driver can be seen losing control on a bridge high over the Caloosahatchee River, as a sheriff's chopper captures it all.

The driver slams into one wall, sending up a shower of sparks. He then careens all the way across the bridge and hits the other wall before the van finally skids to a stop.

That's when the driver jumps out of the totaled van and runs over to the edge of the bridge, quickly stepping over the bridge's safety rail, just as pursuing units pull onto the crash scene. As a deputy runs toward him, the pursuit driver takes a big dive, plummeting more than 50 feet to the water below.

He makes a big splash and vanishes into the water.

As more deputies arrived at the crash scene, the sheriff's chopper changes its position, maneuvering to the other side of the bridge. That's when the man is spotted again, his head, just visible above the water.

A sheriff's department rescue boat quickly arrives on the scene and a couple of deputies are able to fish the man out of the water. Paramedics then took him to a hospital to be checked out.

The man has since been charged with fleeing, eluding and grand theft auto.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridafloridapolice chasecar chaseamazing videoflorida crashcaught on videonationalhigh speed chaseu.s. & worldstolen carbridgemust see video
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
HIGH-SPEED CHASE
Carjacking suspect arrested after wild SoCal chase, standoff
Truck fleeing CHP crashes into big rig on 5 Freeway
Driver who led CHP on hours-long chase in stolen big rig surrenders
Motorcycle leads CHP on chase from OC to Inglewood
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News