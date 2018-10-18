Sheriff's deputies investigating death of woman in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman in Palmdale.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the 38500 block of 11th Street East, Palmdale at 12:51 p.m. Thursday to investigate the death of a woman.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
No details were given on the cause of death or a possible suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the Crime Stoppers website.