Police swarm Sherman Oaks neighborhood after reported burglary

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police swarmed a Sherman Oaks neighborhood Thursday night following a report of a burglary.
At around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Oakfield Drive for a burglary call, according to Los Angeles police.
The area was locked down, and a SWAT team later arrived to the scene.
It's unclear if the suspect or suspects were holed up in one of the homes when police arrived.
Dozens of officers responded and a police helicopter was also flying over the neighborhood. Further details were not immediately available.