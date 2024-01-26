Police swarm Sherman Oaks neighborhood after reported burglary

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police swarmed a Sherman Oaks neighborhood Thursday night following a report of a burglary.

At around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Oakfield Drive for a burglary call, according to Los Angeles police.

The area was locked down, and a SWAT team later arrived to the scene.

It's unclear if the suspect or suspects were holed up in one of the homes when police arrived.

Dozens of officers responded and a police helicopter was also flying over the neighborhood. Further details were not immediately available.