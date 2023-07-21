Bomb squad responds to suspicious package in Sherman Oaks; several businesses evacuated

A suspicious package was discovered in Sherman Oaks, prompting the evacuations of several businesses and a response from the LAPD bomb squad.

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspicious package was discovered in Sherman Oaks on Friday morning, prompting the evacuations of several businesses and a response from the LAPD bomb squad.

The item was reported to have been found outdoors shortly before 9 a.m. in the 1400 block of Ventura Boulevard, between Hazeltine and Costello avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A Wells Fargo bank branch and a Ralphs supermarket were evacuated, along with several other nearby businesses, an LAPD spokesperson said.

At least two streets were closed to traffic as officers and multiple bomb squad vehicles descended on the scene.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.