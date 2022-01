SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three armed intruders tied up a housekeeper and her friend during a home invasion early Thursday morning in Sherman Oaks, authorities said.The incident was reported at about 3 a.m. at home in the 3800 block Sherwood Place, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.The robbers were armed with a handgun and a rifle, and placed tape over the home's surveillance cameras, the spokesperson said. Details about the property that was stolen were not available.The suspects fled the scene and remained at large. No serious injuries were reported.