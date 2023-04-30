A possible plane crash has caused the LAFD to search a "large swath of mountainous territory" near Stone Canyon Road and Mulholland Drive in Sherman Oaks.

Possible plane crash causes massive search mission in large swath of land near Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A possible plane crash has caused the LAFD to search a "large swath of mountainous territory" near Stone Canyon Road and Mulholland Drive in Sherman Oaks.

The search mission began when Air Traffic Control asked the LAFD to search the area after they reportedly lost radar contact with a small, single engine aircraft believed to be traveling between Santa Monica Airport and Van Nuys Airport, according to the LAFD.

Despite the foggy conditions, the LAFD was able to narrow the search to its present area.

"LAFD helicopters and ground crews searched the large fog shrouded region for nearly an hour before an LAFD helicopter localized a signal from an aircraft Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) in the vicinity (believed within a quarter-mile) of Beverly Glen Terrace and Beverly Glen Boulevard. LAFD ground crews are continuing a grid search the rugged terrain north of Mulholland Drive, as a pair of LAFD helicopters seek to provide command support in the foggy skies above," an LAFD alert read.

Crews are continuing to search both in on the ground for the missing plane. The thick fog has grounded all air operations.

"Though thick fog now precludes safe air operations, more than four dozen LAFD ground personnel are continuing their systematic grid search of the fog shrouded region, now south of Mulholland Drive in the still mountainous 'Beverly Crest' area of Los Angeles, based on that allied agency intelligence and personal knowledge of the area," an LAFD alert read.

The LAFD has been working with "FAA Air Traffic Controllers at Van Nuys Airport, Burbank Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, as well as the United States Air Force and the pilot's cellular telephone carrier, to best pinpoint the missing aircraft."

If a plane is located or there is a change in the search status, the LAFD will issue an additional alert with the update.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details later.