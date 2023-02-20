WATCH LIVE

missing woman

Police in Brea searching for missing 74-year-old woman

Sherry Murnane was last seen on foot in the area of Carbon Canyon and Rubel, according to police.

Monday, February 20, 2023 7:18AM
Police in Brea searching for missing 74-year-old woman
Police are seeking the public's help in finding a 74-year-old woman who went missing Saturday in Brea.

BREA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are seeking the public's help in finding a 74-year-old woman who went missing Saturday in Brea.

Sherry Murnane was last seen on foot in the area of Carbon Canyon and Rubel, according to Brea police.

A description of Murnane was immediately available, but police posted a photo of her on the department's Twitter page.

Police said a helicopter, a tracking dog and search parties were being used in the search.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 or 714-990-7911.

