Man fatally shot at Shoe Palace store in Fairfax district

Shooting in Fairfax District: Around 12:27 PM ofcrs responded to ADW shooting at 7700 block Melrose AVE 1 male victim taken to hospital later died. Suspect described as a male Hispanic, 20’s short hair blk shirt, blk shorts, blk shoes. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) August 11, 2021

Suspect last seen in silver Toyota Camry temporary plates BC10D32, last seen north on Genesee AVE from Melrose AVE. Will send updates to the case as we get more info. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) August 11, 2021

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed at the Shoe Palace store in the Fairfax district Wednesday, police said.The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the store, located at Melrose and North Genesee avenues.One person was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, police said. The LAPD later confirmed the male victim had died.The suspect is believed to have fled in a silver Toyota Camry, with temporary license plates BC10D32.DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.