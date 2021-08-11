Man fatally shot at Shoe Palace store in Fairfax district

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed at the Shoe Palace store in the Fairfax district Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the store, located at Melrose and North Genesee avenues.

One person was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, police said. The LAPD later confirmed the male victim had died.

The suspect is believed to have fled in a silver Toyota Camry, with temporary license plates BC10D32.





DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
