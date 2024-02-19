Months after surgery, Shohei Ohtani won't play in Dodgers' spring training opener

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Shohei Ohtani will not be in the lineup for the Dodgers' spring training opener.

Ohtani had surgery on his left shoulder in November, and surgery on his throwing elbow last fall, so pitching this season has already been ruled out - but the hope was to see him in spring training as a hitter.

That will have to be pushed back at best.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says he's been encouraged by Ohtani's progress physically.

The goal is to have Ohtani ready as a hitter by the March 20 opener against the Padres in Seoul, South Korea.

The two-time MVP signed a $700 million, 10-year contract as a free agent in December.