texas news

Shooter at large after several people injured at a business in Bryan, Texas

By Marla Carter
EMBED <>More Videos

SkyEye over scene of Bryan, Texas, shooting

BRYAN, Texas -- Police in the central Texas town of Bryan said they found several victims and were looking for possibly more after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to Lt. JC James of the Bryan Police Department, the suspect is at large and the extent of the victims' injuries is not yet known after the shooting at an industrial complex.

The number of victims was also not immediately released, but James added at least six ambulances arrived after the shooting was called out at about 2:30 p.m.



Police also didn't immediately confirm the business impacted in the shooting, but a search of the address given by the department showed the shooting happened at Kent Moore Cabinets, a custom cabinet manufacturer.

James noted the scene is secured and they were in the process of interviewing employees.

EMBED More News Videos

Police in Bryan, Texas, located about 100 miles outside of Houston, said a shooting left several victims injured inside a business in the town of 84,000 people. Here's what we know.



In addition, agents with the ATF are heading to Bryan as part of the investigation.

Bryan, a town of 84,000 people, is located in the shadow of Texas A&M University, and about 100 miles northwest of Houston.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bryanworkplace shootingtexas newsmass shootingshootingworkplace
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Parents angry after students watch Floyd death in class
1 in custody after stolen ambulance leads wild chase
SpaceX Mars rocket prototype explodes during test flight
Texas teen paralyzed in crash standing with help of Exoskeleton
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gabriel Fernandez's mother asks for vacated murder conviction
Cal State LA vaccine site no longer accepting walk-ups
Justin Turner reveals favorite upgrade at Dodger Stadium
Man berates Asian American woman at busy OC park, bystanders fail to step in
US Space Force field command to be located at LA military base
When will CA actually lift its mask mandate? Experts weigh in
Ex-NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC
Show More
Barbara Ferrer reflects on return to baseball at Dodger Stadium
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed
La Brea Tar Pits back open following COVID closure
Oscars 2021: Street closures begin near downtown LA's Union Station
Houston woman says someone threw acid on her service dog
More TOP STORIES News