Shooter at large after several people injured at a business in Bryan, Texas

The Bryan Police Department and local first responders responded to a shooting at 350 Stone City Dr. Officers on scene found several victims. All victims were transported to local hospitals. The suspect is still at large. This is still an active investigation. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 8, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10499091" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in Bryan, Texas, located about 100 miles outside of Houston, said a shooting left several victims injured inside a business in the town of 84,000 people. Here's what we know.

BRYAN, Texas -- Police in the central Texas town of Bryan said they found several victims and were looking for possibly more after a shooting Thursday afternoon.According to Lt. JC James of the Bryan Police Department, the suspect is at large and the extent of the victims' injuries is not yet known after the shooting at an industrial complex.The number of victims was also not immediately released, but James added at least six ambulances arrived after the shooting was called out at about 2:30 p.m.Police also didn't immediately confirm the business impacted in the shooting, but a search of the address given by the department showed the shooting happened at Kent Moore Cabinets, a custom cabinet manufacturer.James noted the scene is secured and they were in the process of interviewing employees.In addition, agents with the ATF are heading to Bryan as part of the investigation.Bryan, a town of 84,000 people, is located in the shadow of Texas A&M University, and about 100 miles northwest of Houston.