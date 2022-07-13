Driver shot, killed after being followed and exiting 105 Freeway in Watts, police say

The shooting occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Central Avenue and Imperial Highway, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.
The victim, who was followed off of the freeway by the shooter, suffered as many as five gunshot wounds from a pistol, was pronounced dead inside his vehicle, the LAPD said. He was identified only as a man approximately 50 years of age.
The shooter fled eastbound on Imperial Highway in a dark-colored sedan, investigators said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LAPD's South Bureau Homicide Division at 323-786-5100.