Driver shot, killed after being followed and exiting 105 Freeway in Watts, police say

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man who was possibly driving home from work was shot and killed late Tuesday night after he exited the 105 Freeway in Watts, authorities said.The shooting occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Central Avenue and Imperial Highway, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.The victim, who was followed off of the freeway by the shooter, suffered as many as five gunshot wounds from a pistol, was pronounced dead inside his vehicle, the LAPD said. He was identified only as a man approximately 50 years of age.The shooter fled eastbound on Imperial Highway in a dark-colored sedan, investigators said.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LAPD's South Bureau Homicide Division at 323-786-5100.