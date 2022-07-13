Driver shot, killed after being followed and exiting 105 Freeway in Watts, police say

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man who was possibly driving home from work was shot and killed late Tuesday night after he exited the 105 Freeway in Watts, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Central Avenue and Imperial Highway, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The victim, who was followed off of the freeway by the shooter, suffered as many as five gunshot wounds from a pistol, was pronounced dead inside his vehicle, the LAPD said. He was identified only as a man approximately 50 years of age.

The shooter fled eastbound on Imperial Highway in a dark-colored sedan, investigators said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LAPD's South Bureau Homicide Division at 323-786-5100.
