SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating a possible road-rage shooting on the 110 Freeway near South Los Angeles.

According to the California Highway Patrol, someone in a car shot at a man in a truck on northbound lanes near Manchester Avenue around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday. Additional details about the car-to-car incident were not available.

The victim drove himself to a gas station and called police. He didn't appear to be seriously hurt.

No arrests have been made.