Manhunt ensues after shooting victim is pushed out of car in Angeles National Forest

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., 911 callers said the victim was pushed out of a white Mercedes-Benz sedan at a turnout along Bouquet Canyon Road before the driver sped away.
The wounded person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Just steps away from the scene, responding Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies discovered a second car, whose driver's-side window was shattered.
The Mercedes crashed a short distance from the original location. Deputies found that vehicle abandoned off Spunky Canyon Road.
The driver of the Mercedes was seen running into the heavy brush nearby. Deputies and K-9 units began searching for that person, whose whereabout remained unknown as of Thursday morning.
