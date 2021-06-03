Manhunt ensues after shooting victim is pushed out of car in Angeles National Forest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11069908" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Agua Dulce firefighter who apparently shot and killed a fellow firefighter, wounded another and then killed himself has been identified.

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) -- Authorities launched a manhunt late Wednesday afternoon after witnesses reported seeing a gunshot victim pushed out of a car near the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir in the Angeles National Forest.Shortly before 5:30 p.m., 911 callers said the victim was pushed out of a white Mercedes-Benz sedan at a turnout along Bouquet Canyon Road before the driver sped away.The wounded person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.Just steps away from the scene, responding Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies discovered a second car, whose driver's-side window was shattered.The Mercedes crashed a short distance from the original location. Deputies found that vehicle abandoned off Spunky Canyon Road.The driver of the Mercedes was seen running into the heavy brush nearby. Deputies and K-9 units began searching for that person, whose whereabout remained unknown as of Thursday morning.