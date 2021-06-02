Suspect in fire station shooting identified as 45-year-old firefighter from Acton

EMBED <>More Videos

Agua Dulce fire station shooting suspect identified

AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Agua Dulce firefighter who apparently shot and killed a fellow firefighter, wounded another and then killed himself has been identified.

Jonathan Patrick Tatone, 45, of Acton is the suspect in Tuesday's shooting.

Officials believe Tatone was involved in an ongoing dispute with a fellow firefighter that resulted in the deadly shooting.

Shooting at Agua Dulce fire station leaves one firefighter dead, one wounded

They say while off-duty Tatone showed up at the Agua Dulce station Tuesday morning and opened fire, killing firefighter Tory Carlon. The 44-year-old victim had worked for the Los Angeles County department for more than 20 years. He was married with three children.

Family members mourn firefighter killed in Agua Dulce shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Family members have identified the 44-year-old Los Angeles County firefighter who was killed in a shooting at a fire station in Agua Dulce.



The shooting also wounded a fire captain who was not believed to have been intentionally targeted. The 54-year-old captain underwent surgery and was recovering in critical but stable condition.

After the shooting, Tatone drove to his home in Acton, set it on fire and killed himself, sources say. His body was found in a pool outside the home by responding sheriff's deputies.

His official cause of death has not been released.



Fire captain stabilized after shooting at Agua Dulce station
EMBED More News Videos

A firefighter captain who was shot at the Agua Dulce station was airlifted to the hospital and is recovering after surgery for gunshot wounds.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
agua dulcelos angeles countyactive shootershootingfirefighter killedfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family members identify firefighter killed in Agua Dulce shooting
LA County offers Dodger tickets as vaccine incentive
Agua Dulce shooting: Somber procession honors slain firefighter
Glendale Adventist hospital treating zero COVID patients
Azusa police hack included confidential-informant data
Reward in Aiden Leos shooting case grows to $450K
What Fauci's emails from early days of COVID pandemic reveal
Show More
Army vet credits local program for successful nursing career
Police standoff temporarily closes WB 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks
Fatal crash numbers 'out of control' due to pandemic speeding
Huge sinkhole swallowing farmland in Mexico, and it's growing
Mom accidentally shoots her 5-year-old while trying to hit dog, police say
More TOP STORIES News