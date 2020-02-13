Shooting near Montecito Heights dog park leaves man dead; shooter at large

MONTECITO HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning near a dog park in Montecito Heights, prompting a search for the shooter, authorities said.The shooting occurred shortly before 8 a.m. near Avenue 60 and Monterey Road, just off the 110 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The victim, who was not walking a dog when he was shot, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified only as being in his 40s or 50s.Several homeless men were being questioned as witnesses, LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett told reporters, as part of the effort to establish a motive in the case."At this point we don't know," the lieutenant said. "We are talking to people who were in the park at that time to try to figure that out."A description of the shooter was not available.