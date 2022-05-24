East LA shooting, possibly involving CHP, prompts massive response from law enforcement officers

The rear window of a California Highway Patrol cruiser was completely shattered after a shooting in East Los Angeles on May 24, 2022. KABC

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shooting in East Los Angles that possibly involved the California Highway Patrol on Tuesday morning prompted a massive response from law enforcement officers.The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. near the intersection of Third Street and Ford Boulevard.Whether anyone was injured in the shooting was not immediately confirmed.The CHP and Los Angeles County sheriff's and fire departments descended on the location, where video from AIR7 HD showed the rear window of a Highway Patrol cruiser was completely shattered.The circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear.