East LA shooting, possibly involving CHP, prompts massive response from law enforcement officers

The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. near the intersection of Third Street and Ford Boulevard.
Whether anyone was injured in the shooting was not immediately confirmed.
The CHP and Los Angeles County sheriff's and fire departments descended on the location, where video from AIR7 HD showed the rear window of a Highway Patrol cruiser was completely shattered.
The circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.