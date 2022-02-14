1 hospitalized in shooting at East LA intersection after celebration of Rams' Super Bowl victory

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was shot and wounded Sunday night in a shooting that occurred at an East Los Angeles intersection after a celebration of the Rams' Super Bowl victory, authorities said.

The shooting occurred before 9:30 p.m. at Atlantic and Whittier boulevards, prompting a response from the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and firefighter-paramedics.

The wounded person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Fire Department.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear. No arrest was announced.

Both the public gathering and the subsequent shooting occurred after the Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20 at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.

The outdoor celebration was one of many that occurred on the streets of Los Angeles Sunday night, including one at a downtown intersection that prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to declare an unlawful assembly.
