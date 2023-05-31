Two suspects were at large after a man was shot and killed at a nightclub in Hollywood Hills, authorities said.

Security guard shot, killed at illegal gambling establishment in Hollywood Hills; suspects at large

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects were at large Wednesday morning after a man working as a security guard was shot and killed at an illegal gambling establishment in Hollywood Hills, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 4 a.m. at a nightclub in the 2200 block of Cahuenga Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators said two robbers wearing ski masks entered the establishment during an illegal poker game. The security guard brandished a gun and was fatally shot by one of the suspects, said an LAPD spokesperson.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified.

Descriptions of the two suspects were not immediately available.