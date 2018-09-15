Shooting in Compton leaves 1 dead, 1 in stable condition

By ABC7.com staff
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Compton Saturday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 8:32 p.m. on the 2000 block of N. Wilmington Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Another man was also injured by gunfire at the scene and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Information regarding the suspect or suspects, and what led to the shooting was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
