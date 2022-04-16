LASD opens fire after chase ends in crash in Boyle Heights; 1 suspect in custody, another sought

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy opened fire on a suspect's car after a chase ended in a crash late Friday night in a commercial area of Boyle Heights, authorities said.The shooting occurred at 11:32 p.m. in the 2550 block of Olympic Boulevard, according to Deputy David Yoo, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department. No one was struck by gunfire, and no deputies were injured.The incident began as a vehicle chase of a suspect armed with a handgun, the LASD said.News video from the scene of the crash showed the front end of a sheriff's patrol vehicle struck the passenger's side of the suspect's car. Apparent bullet holes were seen in a shattered window.One person was taken into custody at the scene and another was being sought, authorities said. A description of the suspect who remained at large was not immediately available.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.