WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man arrested in West Hollywood apartment complex shooting that left woman injured

City News Service
Saturday, May 13, 2023 6:55PM
Man arrested in West Hollywood apartment complex shooting
EMBED <>More Videos

A man wanted in a shooting in a West Hollywood apartment building in April that prompted a nine-hour standoff has been arrested, authorities said.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNS) -- A man wanted in a shooting in a West Hollywood apartment building in April that prompted a nine-hour standoff has been arrested, authorities said.

Joshua Findley, 31, was taken into custody on Tuesday in connection with the shooting that occurred on April 7 in the 7100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Findley was being held on a parole violation and various crimes including illegal possession of a firearm, according to sheriff's department.

The shooting occurred about 8:15 a.m. April 7, when a man -- later identified as Findley -- allegedly fired multiple shots inside a West Hollywood apartment complex where he lived, injuring a woman in an adjacent unit.

Deputies and a SWAT team were sent to the scene, and an hours-long standoff ensued before investigators determined that the suspect was gone. Amid the response was a sheriff's department helicopter that landed on La Brea Avenue, blocking traffic in the area.

A sheriff's spokesman told KNX on the day of the crime that a woman was wounded by bullets that passed through the wall of her apartment. The woman was hospitalized.

Authorities later named Findley as the wanted suspect, and they circulated his photo.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW