Man arrested in West Hollywood apartment complex shooting that left woman injured

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNS) -- A man wanted in a shooting in a West Hollywood apartment building in April that prompted a nine-hour standoff has been arrested, authorities said.

Joshua Findley, 31, was taken into custody on Tuesday in connection with the shooting that occurred on April 7 in the 7100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Findley was being held on a parole violation and various crimes including illegal possession of a firearm, according to sheriff's department.

The shooting occurred about 8:15 a.m. April 7, when a man -- later identified as Findley -- allegedly fired multiple shots inside a West Hollywood apartment complex where he lived, injuring a woman in an adjacent unit.

Deputies and a SWAT team were sent to the scene, and an hours-long standoff ensued before investigators determined that the suspect was gone. Amid the response was a sheriff's department helicopter that landed on La Brea Avenue, blocking traffic in the area.

A sheriff's spokesman told KNX on the day of the crime that a woman was wounded by bullets that passed through the wall of her apartment. The woman was hospitalized.

Authorities later named Findley as the wanted suspect, and they circulated his photo.