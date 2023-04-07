WATCH LIVE

Authorities land helicopter on La Brea Ave during shooting investigation at WeHo apartment complex

BySophie Flay and ABC7.com staff KABC logo
Friday, April 7, 2023 6:32PM
Authorities landed a helicopter in the middle of La Brea Avenue during an investigation into a shooting at an apartment complex in West Hollywood Friday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's SWAT team responded to the scene on Santa Monica Boulevard after one woman was transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the victim was shot twice, once in the neck.

The suspected shooter was in an adjoining unit in the complex and then barricaded themselves inside, officials said.

Additional details about the shooting were not released.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

