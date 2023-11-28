Woman living in car accused of breaking into Mid-City home, fatally shooting man, police say

Police say the woman, who was reportedly living in her vehicle, stayed at the scene. She was arrested for murder and is being held on $3 million bail.

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in Mid-City and fatally shooting a man who lived there, police said.

According to the LAPD, the incident happened Monday around 6 p.m. at a home in the 900 block of Alandele Avenue. Police said the victim, a 33-year-old man, was shot by an intruder.

Jameelah Elena Michl of Los Angeles was later arrested and booked for murder. She's currently being held on $3 million bail.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police said Michl stayed at the scene before she was taken into custody.

Michl was living in her vehicle, according to police, which is now being used as evidence.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact West Bureau Homicide Investigators at 213-382-9470. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.