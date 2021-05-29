Placentia police kill gunman in shootout near vacant business, authorities say

PLACENTIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Placentia police shot and killed a man early Saturday morning after he opened fire on officers near a vacant business, authorities said.

Officers spotted a suspicious, occupied vehicle about 1:10 a.m. parked behind a closed commercial space in the 800 block of North Rose Drive, according to a news release.

"During the contact with the sole male adult occupant, an officer-involved shooting occurred after the man shot at officers, striking the front windshield of a patrol unit," the statement said.

Officers rendered medical aid to the suspect after he was struck by gunfire, said Lt. Chris Anderson, a spokesman for the department. The wounded man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A loaded handgun was recovered at the scene, according to authorities.

No officers were injured in the confrontation.

Placentia police detectives urged anyone with information about the shooting to call (714) 993-8146 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.
