LA County sheriff's deputy shoots, critically wounds man after foot chase in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) -- A man who was shot by a sheriff's deputy during a foot chase in Santa Clarita was hospitalized Wednesday in critical condition.

The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 24200 block of Arch Street, near Newhall Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies initially spotted a vehicle they believed matched the description of one involved in an assault with a deadly weapon earlier Tuesday night in Canyon County.

"As deputies contacted the occupants, the front passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. A foot pursuit ensued, during which time deputies determined the suspect was armed," according to the sheriff's department.

The shooting occurred during the foot chase, although it was unclear what prompted the gunfire.

The suspect was struck and taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. No deputies were injured, sheriff's officials said.