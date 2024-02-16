3rd suspect in custody for L.A. County shooting spree that killed 4

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A third suspect has been arrested in a random murder spree that left four people dead in southeastern Los Angeles County.

Authorities had previously announced the arrest of two men, both described as gang members, in the series of shootings, and initially said a third suspect was still at-large.

Now they say that third individual is in custody as well. He was described only as a male juvenile who was arrested in Compton Thursday night. No other details about the suspect, his alleged role in the killings or possible gang affiliations were disclosed.

The juvenile's case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office to consider filing of charges.

The DA's Office has already announced charges against the two adult suspects - Gary Garcia Jr., 42, and Timberland Wayne McKneely, 20, - including four counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The shooting spree happened over a span of just three hours Sunday night into Monday morning within a five-mile radius in Bell, Huntington Park, Cudahy and unincorporated areas of L.A. County.

