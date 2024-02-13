2 arrested in LA County shootings that left 4 dead within hours of one another, authorities say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a series of shootings in Los Angeles County that left four people dead, including a 14-year-old boy, authorities said Tuesday.

The killings, which occurred within hours of one another late Sunday night and early Monday morning, are being investigated by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives.

The identities of the suspects were not immediately released. Homicide detectives believe a third suspect may be at large.

The shootings took place in the cities of Bell, Cudahy and Huntington Park, and Florence-Firestone area of South L.A. A red SUV believed to be involved in the killings has been recovered, authorities said.

The shooting that claimed the life of the 14-year-old boy early Monday morning in Cudahy also left another boy wounded and hospitalized in stable condition.

The other homicides took place at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Bell, shortly after 12 a.m. Monday in Florence, and just after 2:30 a.m. Monday in Huntington Park.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.