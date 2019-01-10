Wounded shooting victim dies after seeking help at liquor store near Koreatown

A fatally wounded man ran into a liquor store for help after being shot near Koreatown and later died at a hospital.

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A fatally wounded man ran into a liquor store for help after being shot Wednesday evening near Koreatown and later died at a hospital, authorities said.

Officers responded shortly before 10:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and St. Andrews Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They arrived to find the victim on the floor inside the liquor store.

LAPD investigators said the incident began when the victim was approached by another man on the street. They had words and the gunman fired multiple shots.

The deceased man was not immediately identified.

A description of the suspect was not available.
