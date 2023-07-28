Shooting near crime-prevention event in Wilmington leaves man dead, LAPD says

A man was shot and killed near an evening event in Wilmington that was intended to prevent violence, Los Angeles police said.

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed Thursday evening near a "Summer Night Lights" event in Wilmington that was intended to prevent violence, Los Angeles police said.

The shooting was reported about 10 a.m. at Will Hall Park in the 300 block of Neptune Avenue, according to the LAPD.

The name of the victim, a man in his 40s, was at the park with his family at the time of the incident, investigators said. His name was not immediately released.

Authorities described him a someone who was known for giving back to his community.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

Summer Night Lights events are organized by the mayor's Office of Gang Reduction and Youth Development. They are described on the GRYD's website as creating "safe environments during the peak times for gang related violence. This is accomplished by providing free meals, extended programming and sports leagues, along with safe space for recreation, community engagement, employment opportunities, and linkages to local resources."