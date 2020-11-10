VIDEO: Deadly gang shooting caught on camera in Willowbrook

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators released footage of a deadly shootout on a Willowbrook street.The footage shows several gunmen unloading dozens of rounds at 34 year-old Edward Gray's car. This happened on 121st Street near Mona Park last month. Gray later died at a hospital.Deputies are looking for four suspects that got away in a white Tesla and a dark-colored Dodge Charger.They believe the incident is gang-related.