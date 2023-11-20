Cyber Monday 2023: Shop deals that are still available

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*
There is still time for Cyber Monday savings. If you didn't have time to pick stuff up on Cyber Monday, don't worry as many of your favorite brands still have extended Cyber Monday sales. Here is every major brand's extended Cyber Monday and Black Friday 2023 sales that you need to know. Check out best Cyber Monday deals under $100 and best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.
Amazon's Cyber Monday event has ended, but there's still time for holiday shopping with sales up to 71% on all things tech, household appliances and more.
Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals is live until supplies last, with massive sales on items from Dyson, Sony, Apple and more.
Home Depot is offering Cyber Monday deals online and in stores now through 11/29, with up to 60% off on home appliances.
Gordon Ramsay's favorite cookware brand is offering 50% off their excellent pan and pot sets for Cyber Monday 2023.
Dyson deals are the best, with many of its revolutionary hair products and vacuums now on sale for up to 50%.
West Elm is giving 70% off on many of its best luxury furniture for extended Cyber Monday sales.
Solo Stove is the best fire pit retailer on the market, so get their warmth for up to 40% off.
Take advantage of Hulu's amazing Black Friday deal for a limited time! Subscribe to the Hulu (With Ads) plan for 99 per month for one year, current regular monthly price after. Get this deal now by clicking here. Ends 11/28/23. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply.
Crocs' Cyber Week sale are hosting sales up to 50%.
UNIQLO is having its only sale of the year, with amazing Cyber Week deals for your online shopping experience.
Nordstrom has Cyber Monday deals until midnight tonight, offering up to 82% off across all categories like Nike, UGG, Calvin Klein, Tory Burch and more.
The popular athleisure wear company has a number of great extended Cyber Monday finds, especially in their "We Made Too Much" page for the holiday shopping season.
Find deals from Ulta, Sephora and more.
Ulta's Cyber Monday sales are now live and ends Tuesday November 28th, with up to 50% select beauty products.
