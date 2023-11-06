WATCH LIVE

The best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon up to 65% off

ByNishka Dhawan KABC logo
Sunday, November 26, 2023 4:28PM
best Black Friday deals on Amazon
These are the best Black Friday deals on Amazon.
creativeContent-JBL/Dyson/Keurig

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Cyber Monday is slated for November 26th this year, and there are a bunch of deals already live at big retailers including Walmart and Amazon . Below we've rounded up the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon, including tech deals, home deals, appliance deals and more.

Cyber Monday tech deals

Image credit: Amazon

Best overall tech product

24% off
Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

  • $189
  • $249
    Apple Watch SE is one of the bestselling products on Amazon during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so get the deal now before it's gone.

    Best tech deals

    Meta Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset that comes with a $50 Digital Credit for Amazon.com using code: META50

    Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for %50 off

    JBL Tune 510BT for 50% off

    Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for 24% off

    SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class QLED 4K TV for 20% off

    HAPPRUN Projector for $40 off

    JBL FLIP 5 for 46% off

    Cyber Monday home deals

    Image credit: Amazon

    Best overall home product:

    Amazon

    Bissell Vac and Steam

    • $185.39
      The Bissell Vac-and-Steam is on the market once more, just in time for the post-Thanksgiving, pre-Christmas cleaning.

      Best home deals on Amazon

      HexClad Pot Set 3-piece Bundle for 17% off

      Dyson V11 for 39% off

      LEVOIT Air Purifier for 15% off

      COSORI Small Air Fryer Oven for 25% off

      Keurig K-Compact for $50

      Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for 42% off

      Bedsure Queen Quilt Bedding Set for $40.99

      Cyber Monday fashion deals

      Image credit: Amazon

      Ray-Ban Pilot Sunglasses for 30% off

      Bulova Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch for 39% off

      DKNY Women's Workout Leggings for up to 39% off

      Adidas Men's Training Jacket for up to 40% off

      Fossil Grant Men's Watch for 54% off

      * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

