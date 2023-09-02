Best labor day fashion sales from brands like Lululemon, Gap and Bloomingdales

With fall fast approaching, now is the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe. Save and get amazing Labor Day deals today on your favorite clothing brands like Skims, Lululemon, Gap, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdales.

1. Lululemon

Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much Sale' is back again and you can get their best sellers for up to 50% off.

A few notables include:

- Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

- Lululemon Align Bodysuit 25"

- Scuba Full-Zip Hoodie

Image credit: Lululemon

2. Bloomingdales

Bloomingdales is having 30% off on select styles right now until September 4th. The best part is clearance items get an extra 30% off on items labeled with the discount!

- Herno - Tweed Bomber Jacket

- Good American - Good Legs High Rise Flare Jeans in I456

- Paige - Leenah High Rise Wide Leg Trouser Jeans

Image credit: Bloomingdales

3. Gap

Gap's Labor Day event includes 70% off sale styles 50% off select jeans sweatshirts & tees plus 40% off the rest of your purchase. This is the perfect deal to save on essentials and only lasts until September 5th!

- Vintage Soft Cropped Gap Logo Hoodie

- Linen-Blend Sweater Vest

- Puff Sleeve Shirt

Image credit: Gap

4. Skims

Skims is having a last-chance sale on their viral lounge dresses shapewear and more!

- Soft Lounge Sleeveless Long Dress

- Fits Everybody Slip Dress

Image credit: Skims

5. Nordstrom

Until September 12th , Nordstrom has up to 60% off on popular brands like Topshop and Free People.

- Oversize Cable Knit Half Zip Sweater

- High Waist Wide Leg Pants

- Oversize Mom Jeans

Image credit: Nordstrom