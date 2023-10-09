Don't miss Prime Big Deal Day's massive tech and electronic sale

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Every Amazon sale is a great opportunity for you to upgrade your electronics for a lower price. And Prime Big Deal Days are no exception, with sales up to 60%. Whether it's a brand new Macbook Air M2 chip, a pair of Sony headphones or a new OLED TV, there are hundreds of deals to shop right now.

Prime Day is only live through October 11, so check back in to see the latest tech deals. Be sure to visit the Prime shopping hub for even more deals and savings. Don't have Prime? Sign up here.

Best electronic and tech Prime Big Deal Days deals

Apple

- Edit videos, stream movies, take notes and render effects in style and abundant power with 20% off the 2022 Macbook Pro with M2 chip.

- Up to 23% off iPad 9th Gen with AppleCare.

- 24% off on the 2nd generation Airpods Pro.

- The lowest price on 2nd generation Airpods this year.

- 11% off on the 3rd generation Airpods.

- $50 off on the Airpods Max.

Samsung

- Track your fitness with 16% off on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

- Save up to 25% on all Samsung Galaxy phones.

- 35% off on select Samsung tablets.

Amazon devices

- Make your home smarter (and more Star Wars-themed) with up to 50% off on the Disney - Amazon Echo bundles.

- Download all your books on the go with 35% off on Kindle e-readers.

- Get your kids into quick tech learning with 50% off on Amazon kids devices, including learning tablets and speakers.

- A safer home starts now with up to 50% off on Amazon ring cameras and doorbells.

TVs and projectors

- Stream Live TV without cable with 25% off on Amazon Fire TVs.

- Up to 54% off Amazon streaming devices.

- Save space with this 25% deal on the viral Nebula Anker Portable Projector.

New tech

- Your phone is a massive source of germs, so dust it away with 40% off the Phone Soap UV Sanitizer.

- Clean your keyboards and expensive tech with 28% off the Cleaner Kit.