Shoplifting suspect dragged though Visalia supermarket by security guards, bystander's video shows

VISALIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A bystander's dramatic video shows two security guards dragging a woman suspected of shoplifting through a WinCo Foods supermarket in Visalia.

The woman and a man who was with her allegedly stole some expensive tequila, then got into an altercation with security personnel in front of the store, the Visalia Police Department told KMPH-TV.

"She was screaming really loud," Marvin Lopez Rangel, a witness who recorded the incident, said of the woman who was dragged. "She was pleading for help. It sounded like she was actually in pain."

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy and booked into the Tulare County Jail, police said. They were identified as 27-year-old Victoria Vargas and 25-year-old Raul Luna.

"There has to be a certain level of decency that we shall treat all people," said Rangel, who believes the security guards overreacted. "WinCo was not being that -- definitely not."

WinCo did not immediately respond when contacted by KMPH with a question about the company's policy when dealing with shoplifting.
