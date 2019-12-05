Amazon opens SoCal's first 4-star store at the Americana

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles shoppers looking to get a head start on their Christmas shopping will get a gift of their own Thursday.Southern California's first Amazon 4-star store is opening at the Americana in Glendale.The store will be packed with curated products that are new and trending, top-sellers or are rated 4 stars and higher on Amazon -- hence the name.This is the fifth physical amazon store in the L.A. area, including multiple Amazon Books locations and an Amazon pop-up store.