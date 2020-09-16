Shopping

American Girl bringing 80s back with new doll

American Girl, the beloved brand known for helping girls grow up with confidence and character, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel, announced the launch of its first historical character in three years, Courtney Moore.

Courtney is a total '80s girl whose big, bright, and bold ideas inspire today's girls to find their inner hero to accomplish great things.

SEE ALSO: American Girl reveals first doll with hearing loss

Growing up in 1986, Courtney's story reflects the pop culture of the decade from sky-high hair, neon-colored fashions, music television, and video gaming to major historical moments surrounding women in government and space exploration, as well as larger cultural shifts around blended families and emerging technology.



"Courtney Moore is the best gamer in the arcade. But in the real world, she needs to learn a thing or two before she can unleash her inner hero," the toy company wrote on its site.

Fans can get Courtney in stores on Sept. 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingchildrenu.s. & worldshoppingtoys
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff: Investigators have leads in search for Compton deputies shooting suspect
Lynwood city manager removed after comment on Compton shooting
Mount Wilson Observatory spared from Bobcat Fire for now
OC schools cleared to reopen starting Tuesday
Live COVID briefings from local and state officials
SoCal company builds space-saving desks for at-home learning
COVID: Maine wedding linked to deaths of 7 people
Show More
Firefighters battle 2 separate fires in LA
Newsom shares optimism on COVID-19, CA fires
Armed carjacking suspect in custody after massive search in Lynwood
No falling back? Senators seek to skip time change amid pandemic
More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin
More TOP STORIES News