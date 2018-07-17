SHOPPING

Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays

EMBED </>More Videos

So many customers tried to take advantage of the retailer's first ever Pay Your Age Day that they announced that the lines had been closed, citing safety concerns from "local authorities." (KTRK)

Customers who may have been turned away during Build-A-Bear's "pay your age" promotion debacle still have the chance to take advantage of a birthday deal as a part of the company's bonus club.

Build-A-Bear's Count Your Candles promotion allows birthday boys and girls to pay their age for a Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month. The bear regularly costs $14.

Customers must be a part of Build-A-Bear's bonus club to redeem the offer.

The promotion comes after Build-A-Bear's "pay your age" sale was shut down after massive lines formed at store across the country. The company gave an apology and offered a $15 voucher for customers who were turned away.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingtoysbirthdayparentingchildren
SHOPPING
Long Beach's Shoreline Village debuts new vendor carts
Line Friends opens new pop-up shop in Hollywood
JapanLa pop-up shop comes to Little Tokyo
Crocs introduces new high-heeled shoe line
More Shopping
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Show More
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
More News