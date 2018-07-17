Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays

Customers who may have been turned away during Build-A-Bear's "pay your age" promotion debacle still have the chance to take advantage of a birthday deal as a part of the company's bonus club.Build-A-Bear's Count Your Candles promotion allows birthday boys and girls to pay their age for a Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month. The bear regularly costs $14.Customers must be a part of Build-A-Bear's bonus club to redeem the offer.The promotion comes after Build-A-Bear's "pay your age" sale was shut down after massive lines formed at store across the country. The company gave an apology and offered a $15 voucher for customers who were turned away.