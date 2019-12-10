Forever 21 announces stores that will close in Southern California after filling for bankruptcy

Low-priced fashion chain Forever 21, announced stores that will be closing in Southern California after filling for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September.Here is the list of stores that will be closing January 2020:-Fashion Island, 1101 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach-South Bay Galleria, 1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Suite 188, Redondo Beach-Montclair Plaza, 5060 Montclair Plaza Ln., #2121, Montclair-757 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine-Pacific View Ventura Mall, 3301-1 E. Main St., #1260, Ventura-Puente Hills Mall, 1600 S. Azusa Ave., #106, City of Industry-The River at Rancho Mirage, 71800 Highway 111, Suite #B19, Rancho Mirage-The Plant, 7888-2 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys-Tustin Marketplace, 2856 El Camino Real, Tustin-135 N. De Lacey Ave., Pasadena-500 N. Euclid Street, Anaheim-555 The Shops at Mission Viejo, Mission ViejoThe privately held company based in Los Angeles said it will close up to 178 stores. The company once had more than 800 stores in 57 countries.Forever 21 joins Barneys New York and Diesel USA in a growing list of retailers seeking bankruptcy protection as they battle online competitors.Forever 21 was founded in 1984 and, along with other so-called fast fashion chains like H&M and Zara, rode a wave of popularity among young customers that took off in the mid-1990s. But over the last year or so, fast fashion has fallen out of style.