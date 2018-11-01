SHOPPING

'FUNBOX' maze pops up at Thousand Oaks mall

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
Something fun has popped up at The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks. FUNBOX is a pop-up maze located in the former Charming Charlie store.


The 9,000-square-foot maze has more than 20 large art installations. More than 60,000 art pieces range from Teddy bears to Fruit Loops.

The self-guided tour usually takes about 45 minutes. Each room is a work of art inspired by childhood dreams.

FUNBOX is open though Jan. 3, 2019. Admission is $17 for adults and $12 for children. Kids under 5 years old can visit FUNBOX for free.
