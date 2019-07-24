Shopping

Nike's rare 'Moon Shoe' sold for $437K at Sotheby's auction, shatters world record

A rare pair of Nike's just knocked a world record to the moon.

Sotheby's says the Nike "Moon Shoes" broke the world auction record for a pair sneakers Tuesday.

A rare pair of Nike's just knocked a world record to the moon.



The auction house says collector Miles Nadal bought the shoes for a whopping $437, 500. Nadal says he plans to display the sneakers at his private museum in Toronto.

Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the waffle-soled running shoe for the 1972 Olympic trials. The sole of the shoe was actually created by melting rubber on his wife's waffle iron.

Only 12 pairs of the shoe were made. The pair that sold Tuesday is the only known set in the world in unworn condition.

The auction house said the previous world auction record was set in 2017 at $190,373, for a pair of signed Converse that Michael Jordan wore in the 1984 Olympic basketball final.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingnikeshoesauctionworld recordu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Robert Mueller testifies about Russia probe
Family desperate for answers in killing of Granada Hills woman
Driver injured after box truck crashes on 210 Freeway in Sylmar
9-year-old girl tossed in air when bison charges tourists
Police search for man accused in sexual assault attempt near UCLA
3 charged in caught-on-camera brawl at Disneyland's Toontown
Facebook fined $5B as FTC adds oversight for privacy violations
Show More
Deputy, pedestrian injured after multi-vehicle crash in Bellflower
Rialto warehouse catches fire, triggers fireworks to go off at once
Expedited deportations: Expert explains what they are, what to do
Woman on motorized scooter pulled by car on Santa Clarita street
Cerritos boy's stolen bike replaced by Walmart, sheriff's deputies
More TOP STORIES News