HOLIDAY

Parents react to 'Yellies' toys that move when kids scream

EMBED </>More Videos

Cruel, evil, and miserable. Those are not words you'd typically associate with one of the hottest toys of the year.

Cruel, evil, and miserable. Those are not words you'd typically associate with one of the hottest toys of the year.

But that's exactly how some adults are describing these cute little toys hoping to warn other parents, before they put one under the tree.

The reason? The "Yellies," as they're appropriately named, only work when your children scream at them.

The louder the voices, the faster the furry creatures go.

Kids can even trigger something called "freakout mode," which only happens when little ones really ramp up the shrieking.

As you might expect, parents aren't so thrilled.

The reviews on Hasbro's website and Amazon include advice like "order migraine medicine" with your Spooder.

And "Yellies are perfect gifts for the children of parents you hate."

Hasbro seems to be in on the joke, though, simply tweeting out "What The Yell?" in response.
Related Topics:
shoppingtoysbig talkersbuzzworthyholiday
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY
Merriam-Webster word of the Year 2018: Justice
Holiday light displays in Southern California
Hundreds of Inland Empire kids get Walmart shopping spree
More than 1,000 Santas hit the street for charity race
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this weekend
More holiday
SHOPPING
Unicorn who leaves glitter surprise in tiny toilet is a hot gift
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
Instagram releases first-ever gift guide
British retailer selling top-only Christmas trees
More Shopping
Top Stories
Dangerous surf pounds Southland coast
SoCal sees light rain, cold temps, high surf Monday
10 suspects sought after Beverly Grove pop-up store ransacked
Young couple killed after car crashes into Hyde Park building
Water main break in Beverly Hills shuts down stretch of Sunset Boulevard
US conducts 6 airstrikes against Somalia extremists, 62 dead
Thousand Oaks victims memorial relocated due to safety concerns
Patient steals ambulance, goes on bizarre chase in IE
Show More
Holiday tip guide: Expert explains how to tip for a healthy budget
Woman and her suspected killer found dead in Cudahy
Philippines contestant Catriona Gray named Miss Universe
'Mary Poppins Returns' cast, director discuss film's multi-generational appeal
Los Angeles Rams lose 30-23 against Philadelphia Eagles
More News