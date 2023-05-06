Nearly three dozen spectators and drivers were arrested after multiple street takeovers were held across the San Fernando Valley, authorities said.

More than 30 arrested after street takeovers in San Fernando Valley; 12 vehicles impounded

At least 12 vehicles were impounded in connection with the sideshows, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Four people were taken into custody for reckless driving, according to the spokesperson. One person was arrested for possession of a gun.

Thirty were arrested for spectating at the impromptu events, the LAPD said. All of them were released.