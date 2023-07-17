Thirsty bear cubs drink from fountain in Sierra Madre home's backyard, video shows

Video shows a mama bear and her two cubs visit a Sierra Madre property and drink from a backyard fountain.

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (KABC) -- Homeowners in Sierra Madre caught a mama bear and a pair of thirsty bear cubs drink from a fountain in their backyard over the weekend, even as police begin warning residents to limit interactions with the wild animals.

As the summer heats up, bear sightings in Sierra Madre are becoming more and more frequent. And the sightings are not always so peaceful.

Police say they responded to several calls last week about bears. One bear even entered someone's home.

Officials are asking people to limit their interactions with bears.

They also say picking up fallen fruit from trees and securing trash cans are a couple of ways to discourage bears from visiting.