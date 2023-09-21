Bear captured and tagged after several close encounters in Sierra Madre

A bear that had recently been spotted roaming around Sierra Madre has been captured after some close encounters in the area.

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (KABC) -- A bear that had recently been spotted roaming around Sierra Madre has been captured after some close encounters in the area.

The young female adult, who wildlife officials described as being "relaxed," was captured in a backyard earlier this week. Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife tagged the bear and put a GPS collar on it before releasing her in the Angeles National Forest.

"It's trash day, so she's been here a lot. They tagged her and they're going to release her off in the mountains.," said resident Paul Scranton. "She didn't seem to be that large... I think that describes the one who's been coming here a lot."

It's unknown if she's the same exact bear that was seen in the area the day before she was captured, or if she's the young bear that broke into a home last week and ransacked the kitchen.

Wildlife officials believe several bears are in the area.

Bears are a common sight in the foothill neighborhoods, but bear break-ins appear to be on the rise.

Since early July, there have been more than 30 calls about bears in structures in the Sierra Madre.

"We're a good four, five blocks away from the wilderness," said Scranton. "The other day I was driving up Baldwin and I saw one crossing Orange Grove Boulevard. It may be the same one because it was similar in size."

