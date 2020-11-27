Sierra Madre: Dramatic fire destroys multi-family home, car parked in driveway

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (KABC) -- A dramatic blaze on Thursday afternoon engulfed a structure that housed three homes in Sierra Madre. Flames also destroyed a car that was parked outside.The fire was reported at 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Sycamore Place, according to the Sierra Madre Fire Department.No injuries were reported, but the fire gutted the two-story building before being extinguished within an hour. No residents were home at the time, fire officials said.Police summoned firefighters back to the scene after the fire reignited; it was quickly knocked down again.The cause of the incident is under investigation.