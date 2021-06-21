SUV shears off hydrant, slams into utility pole in violent Silver Lake crash

By ABC7.com staff
SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Good Samaritans came to the aid of a driver after a violent collision Sunday night in Silver Lake.

Witnesses say an SUV slammed into a car at a high rate of speed at the intersection of Hoover Street and Burns Avenue.

The SUV then spun out of control, hitting a utility pole and then shearing off a fire hydrant.

Neighbors rushed to pull the shaken driver from the SUV as water from the hydrant was pouring into the street, and stayed with him until a fire crew arrived.

The driver of the other car, a Prius, was shaken but not seriously injured.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

