SUV shears off hydrant, slams into utility pole in violent Silver Lake crash

SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Good Samaritans came to the aid of a driver after a violent collision Sunday night in Silver Lake.Witnesses say an SUV slammed into a car at a high rate of speed at the intersection of Hoover Street and Burns Avenue.The SUV then spun out of control, hitting a utility pole and then shearing off a fire hydrant.Neighbors rushed to pull the shaken driver from the SUV as water from the hydrant was pouring into the street, and stayed with him until a fire crew arrived.The driver of the other car, a Prius, was shaken but not seriously injured.The cause of the collision remains under investigation.