Silver Lake Trader Joe's reopens after manager was killed in shootout between LAPD, gunman

The Silver Lake Trader Joe's market reopened Thursday weeks after a store manager was fatally shot by police gunfire during a standoff and shootout. (KABC)

By
SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Silver Lake Trader Joe's market reopened Thursday, just under two weeks after a store manager was fatally shot by police gunfire during a standoff and shootout.

It was an emotional morning for store workers, who wore tie-dye T-shirts reading, "Silver Lake Always" and special pins in memory of slain store manager Melyda Corado.

MORE: Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager laid to rest after being killed in shootout between LAPD, gunman
A funeral service was held for slain Trader Joe's assistant manager Melyda "Mely" Corado, on Sunday in the Hollywood Hills.


Customers showed their support, giving hugs to some of the employees.

The bullet-riddled windows have since been replaced. A sign outside the automatic doors read, "Opening our doors Thursday...We missed you."

Around the corner from the entrance, colorful flowers and notes made up a small memorial in honor of Corado.

MORE: Trader Joe's workers pay tribute to Melyda Corado, killed in Silver Lake store standoff
Trader Joe's workers around the country are wearing red shirts and ribbons in remembrance of Melyda Corado, the store manager who was killed during a hostage standoff at a store in Silver Lake one week ago.


Corado was killed in the crossfire between LAPD officers and a man who barricaded himself in the store last month.

The store says its employees and customers are heartbroken, but it realizes moving forward is part of the healing process.

On July 21, Gene Evin Atkins allegedly shot his grandmother and fled in a car, taking with him a 17-year-old girl who was grazed by a bullet. It's believed the teen may be Atkins' girlfriend.

LAPD officers were able to track Atkins' car using LoJack and tried to pull him over in Hollywood, but Atkins refused to pull over and fled from officers and a chase ensued.

GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING: Some may find this footage disturbing
Dashcam and bodycam videos released by the LAPD show a police chase that preceded a standoff at a Trader Joe's store in Silver Lake on Saturday, July 21, 2018.


Atkins crashed his vehicle into a pole right outside the Silver Lake Trader Joe's. That's when people inside the store, including Corado, moved toward the front of the market to see what was going on.

Atkins got out of his car and fired his gun twice at officers, who returned fire. Corado was shot by police gunfire and died.

Atkins has been charged with murder and 30 other counts.
